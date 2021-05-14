Miami-Dade County bans fertilizer for rainy season to combat pollution

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has banned fertilizer during the rainy season to combat pollution in Biscayne Bay.

Starting on Saturday and ending on Oct. 31, Miami-Dade residents cannot fertilizer their lawns.

Officials said fertilizer is a major source of pollution in Biscayne Bay and one of the causes of 2020’s massive fish kill, as the rain washes the fertilizer into the bay, essentially poisoning it.

Thousands of dead fish were found in 2020.

Enforcement of the ban will begin on Aug. 1, and violators could be fined $500.

The new rule does not apply to farms, golf courses and nurseries.

