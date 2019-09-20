Miami-Dade corrections officer charged with rape of client

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade corrections officer has been accused of raping a client he was supposed to be helping.

The Miami-Dade County state attorney announced the arrest of 36-year-old Yulian Gonzalez Friday.

Gonzalez has been charged with four counts of armed sexual battery and four counts of armed kidnapping.

According to the state attorney, the victim was placed on house arrest and Gonzalez was her case manager.

The victim told authorities that Gonzalez would rape her during his mandatory visitations, and that he would threaten to violate her house arrest status and return her into custody if she did not comply with his demands.

The victim said several incidents happened at the Nexx motel on Northwest 27th Avenue, and Gonzalez would tamper with her ankle monitoring device when taking her to and from the motel.

According to the state attorney, surveillance video from the motel and text messages augmented the victim’s statements.

“Having any law enforcement officer commit a crime, violating his oath to protect this community, is always a betrayal,” commented State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Gonzalez has been with the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department for 11 years.

Gonzalez is currently being held without bond.

