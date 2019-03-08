Miami-Dade corrections officer arrested on drug distribution charges near school in Hollywood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Corrections officer has been arrested on drug distribution charges within 1,000 feet from a school in Hollywood.

Thirty-three-year-old Adina Spry and 35-year-old Marcus Wright were arrested in their Hollywood home in the area of North 71st Avenue and Buchanan Street on Thursday.

Police found 65 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl in plain sight at the home the couple shares, along with cocaine, methamphetamine, a gun and $5,000 in cash.

Hollywood Police conducted an undercover investigation after they followed Wright, also known as Pop, back to his house near Hollywood Park Elementary School.

A confidential informant who bought drugs from Pop several times helped Hollywood Police with the investigation.

Spry has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation released the following statement:

MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. MDCR will continue to cooperate with the Hollywood Police Department regarding this incident.

The charges the couple faces include selling heroin with fentanyl 1,000 feet from a School, trafficking fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of credit card skimming device.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.