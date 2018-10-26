Miami-Dade corrections officer accused of shipping law enforcement items to convicted felon

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Corrections officer assigned to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Center has been arrested.

Officials said Loudy Pierre Applewhaite, a 12-year veteran with the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department, stole several law enforcement items and shipped them to a convicted felon overseas.

A joint investigation conducted by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Miami-Dade Police Department and MDCR revealed Applewhaite allegedly swiped a handheld police radio, antenna, battery, personal body armor and carriers from a warehouse.

He is accused of shipping those items to Victor Applewhaite in Saint Croix, Virgin Islands.

Authorities said Victor is Loudy’s ex-husband and a convicted felon. They also revealed he is the father of Victoria Applewhaite, who was seen on surveillance video at the USPS Quail Heights Post Office in South Miami mailing the items to Saint Croix.

“There never can be an excuse for a Corrections Officer sinking to the level of the criminal defendants she oversees,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, “allegedly stealing law enforcement materials that could aid criminal activity and sending those materials to a convicted felon is an obvious formula for disaster. I am relieved that our law enforcement partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has brought this individual to justice.”

MDCR released a statement on the matter:

“[We are] committed to maintaining a high caliber of employees dedicated to public service and will take appropriate actions when an employee engages in criminal activity such as theft of government property,” said MDCR Director Daniel Junior. “Therefore, as a result of an investigation, an arrest has been made of a Departmental employee, today, October 26, 2018. This investigation demonstrates our firm commitment to maintaining the public trust. We are disappointed that the actions of one employee could distract from the good work and dedication of our employees. MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.”

Loudy faces charges of official misconduct, grand theft and petite theft.

