Miami-Dade commissioners set to vote on bringing Formula 1 to Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Board of Commissioners will vote on measures impacting the Formula 1 race at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The commissioners met with the Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP, Miami-Dade Democratic Black Caucus, Unrepresented People’s Positive Action Council and Miami Gardens Families Unite on Tuesday morning.

The vote comes a week after the Miami Gardens City Council unanimously voted to formally object Formula 1 racing being brought to the city.

Commissioner Barbara Jordan drafted two regulations that could stop the proposed plans by the Hard Rock Stadium and Formula 1 after hundreds of residents voiced their opposition to the event.

Originally, race organizers wanted to hold the race in downtown Miami, but their plans fell through after officials said it would disrupt businesses and residents.

Formula 1 executives came to a preliminary agreement with Stephen Ross and Hard Rock Stadium to host the race at the Miami Gardens venue on Oct. 15.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.