Miami-Dade Commissioner, World Central Kitchen deliver hot meals to seniors in Little Havana

MIAMI (WSVN) - People are still struggling to put food on the table during the coronavirus pandemic, and local leaders helped feed those in need.

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins and World Central Kitchen partnered to deliver hot meals on Thursday to residents living in senior communities on Southwest Eighth Street and 22nd Avenue in Little Havana.

“So, for the past month, we have been partnering with them to deliver meals to families, kids and older adults who may need a little food assistance,” Higgins said. “It’s a great partnership. It’s putting people back to work and helping neighbors in need.”

The meals are provided every Tuesday and Thursday by local chefs.

By the end of February, they expect close to 4,000 meals will have been delivered.

