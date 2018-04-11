Miami-Dade commissioner hospitalized following procedure

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz has been hospitalized, his office announced Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson for Diaz, the commissioner had a procedure last week and was advised to take time off.

On Wednesday, Diaz remains hospitalized while undergoing tests. He is reportedly in “good spirits.”

Diaz is the Miami-Dade commissioner for the 12th District.

