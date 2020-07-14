Miami-Dade commissioner distributes face masks to seniors in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz and his office staff distributed face masks to senior citizens in a Sweetwater neighborhood.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Diaz handed out two reusable masks and hand sanitizer to at-risk citizens at the Sweetwater Tower Apartments located along Southwest Fourth Street and 108th Avenue.

“This is a very important part of everybody’s life right now. Everybody’s got a mask and it’s important that those that don’t have, to make sure they have a mask on. It’s not only the law, but it is important to protect yourself and others that are around you,” said Diaz.

The city officials proceeded to distribute face masks and hand sanitizers to the residents at the Lil Abner Apartments and Villa Hermosa Apartments.

Their last stop was the Los Robles Apartments.

The use of face masks in public is mandatory in Miami-Dade County and Diaz wanted to make sure the older residents in the area are protected.

“Those that are out there that are young and think that you’re [not] vulnerable and that nothing’s going to happen to you, maybe it won’t, but the hospital’s full of young people that have this virus and the worst part is, if you don’t think about yourself, think about them — that you’re going to take that virus to people that might not be able to ward it off.”

Diaz and his staff have gathered together 10,000 donated masks and plan on handing them out to community members until they run out.

