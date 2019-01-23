Miami-Dade commission approves resolution waiving water bill late fees for government workers

The Miami-Dade commission has approved a resolution giving relief to government workers when it comes to their water bill.

The commission approved the resolution Wednesday, that would waive water and sewer late fees and forestall service disconnection for government employees affected by the shutdown.

Today, @MiamiDadeBCC approved my resolution to waive water and sewer late fees, and forestall water service disconnections for federal employees living in #OurCounty who are affected by the ongoing partial federal government shutdown. pic.twitter.com/vVRIqWQa8g — Audrey M. Edmonson (@AudreyMEdmonson) January 23, 2019

“By waiving late fees and keeping the water running, we can do our part as a County to provide some relief to those federal employees who are not receiving their pay through no fault of their own,” said sponsor and Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson said.

About 800,000 government workers have either been furloughed or are working without pay in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

It is unclear when the shutdown will come to an end.

