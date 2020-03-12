Miami-Dade College to cancel classes for 2 weeks to prepare for transition to remote learning

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College has announced they are cancelling classes for two weeks starting on Friday to prepare to transition to remote learning.

On Thursday, school officials said all classes starting Friday until Sunday, March 29 will be cancelled.

School officials said all employees will continue to report to campus, so they can prepare for the transition.

The college will remain operational, and all employees will report to work as scheduled during the two weeks, school officials said.

