Miami-Dade College suspends classes at North Campus due to threat

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College has suspended all classes on its North Campus at the recommendation of law enforcement due to a threat.

College officials announced the immediate suspension of classes at the campus, along the 11300 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

MDC North Alert: Due to a threat this evening law enforcement has recommended that we suspend all evening classes immediately. — Miami Dade College (@MDCollege) February 20, 2020

According to school officials, the nature of the threat remains unknown, but out of an abundance of caution, they have suspended classes for the night.

School officials said they expect classes to resume Thursday morning.

