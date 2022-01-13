MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College is honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a week of service.

It started off Thursday with a food drive.

MDC students teamed up with Farm Share to hand out fresh food and produce at the drive-thru event.

“Today, we are giving out produce to the community, also chicken, vegetables,” said MDC Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Alwyn Leiba. “You know, at a time like this, with the pandemic and everything else, we really are here to support our community.”

This event started Thursday and runs until Jan. 20.

All the upcoming events honor Dr. King and giving back to the community one way or another.

