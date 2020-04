MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade college secretary is using her sewing skills to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Jeanie Canavan is making protective masks from her home for local first responders and healthcare workers.

She has made about 50 non-surgical masks and is working on 100 more using a lightly woven cotton fabric.

