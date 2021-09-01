MIAMI (WSVN) - Happy early birthday to Miami Dade College!

On Monday, the biggest college in Florida will turn 61 years old.

Due to the big day landing on Labor Day, the college is celebrating on Wednesday with what’s called “I Am MDC Day.”

The college opened its doors in 1960 with 1,460 students.

Since then, MDC has served more than 2 million students, and counting!

