MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade College is preparing for their fashion institute’s grand opening.

The Miami Fashion Institute, MDC’s newest program, is expected to have a red carpet reveal on Oct. 31. Educators hope to see it stimulate South Florida’s fashion industry.

According to a few fashion students, the institute is tailored to prepare students for the real fashion world. “I really like the environment,” said fashion student Cynthia Chery. “It’s different from the whole high school feel with the desks. You feel like an actual designer.”

Students said the unique work environment helps them put what they learn into action, with books and boards replaced by sewing machines and mannequins.

“Two weeks ago, maybe three weeks ago, we worked on a dress,” said student Emmanuel Osmann. “A full dress. We learned different seams and sewing techniques.”

Osmann added the students also learn fashion illustration, which deals with drawing faces and bodies.

Those who are more interested in the business side of fashion can be part of the Miami Fashion Institute’s retail merchandizing program. “I’m actually a fashion merchandiser, so I’m more of the business side of fashion,” said student Kiana Durant, “so this is like sort of our field and what we do. We pick out different textiles, colors and then go to the designer with them.”

The school is the only one of it’s kind at a public university in Florida. “We already have designers that we’ve spoken to,” said one fashion student. “I think that’s something that I’ve never been able to do on my own, and since I’ve attended this school this is like my dream come true.”

MDC doubled the size of its first class from 50 to 100 after the high demand for the program.

The grand opening is at noon on, Monday, at Miami-Dade’s Wolfson campus in Downtown Miami.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.