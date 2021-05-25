Miami-Dade College ends J&J shots on Tuesday; Hard Rock Stadium will end COVID testing on Friday

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Changes have been made to the FEMA-supported vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus.

Tuesday is the last day the Johnson & Johnson shot will be administered at the site.

According to the Miami Herald, on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue will take over running the site.

They will only offer the first and second doses of the Pfizer shot.

On Friday, the Hard Rock Stadium will stop COVID-19 testing.

Those who want to get tested before it is discontinued can visit the site starting at 9 a.m. daily.

