Miami-Dade College campuses hold National Voter Registration Day events

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some students and community members across South Florida came together to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

All eight Miami-Dade College campuses held registration events on Tuesday.

The events are aimed at encouraging students and community members to not wait before it is too late to register to vote.

Those who participated got to take part in games and entertainment while learning why registering to vote is an important civic duty.

“We have a lot of prizes, games, election information about upcoming elections in November as well as the elections next year, city-wide, county-wide and national elections,” student Natasha Estevez said.

While students participated, the events also offered information for those seeking paths to U.S. citizenship.

