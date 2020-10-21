Miami-Dade, Broward under Flood Watch Advisory on Wednesday

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward County residents have been dealing with a heavy downpour on Wednesday as South Florida remains under a Flood Watch Advisory.

Aside from the street flood advisory for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward…..a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of #Miami-Dade and for Metro & Coastal #Broward Counties until 8pm today. #FLL @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6KQy50iyT4 — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 21, 2020

The heavy rains created some potentially hazardous conditions for drivers.

In downtown Miami, some trouble spots on the road and sideways could be seen filling up fast.

Flooded streets could be seen in Miami Shores and West Miami.

Further north in Broward County, some streets were already filled with inches of rain.

7News cameras captured cars inching their way through streets with standing water in Hollywood.

The wet weather conditions are expected to remain throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.