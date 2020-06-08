Miami-Dade, Broward to continue passing out school lunches for students

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward counties have released details on where parents can pick up school lunches for students.

Beginning this week, Miami-Dade will be giving out lunches on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Broward will be passing out lunches on Tuesdays from 10 to 1 p.m.

In both Broward and Miami-Dade, parents or guardians will be able to get meals for the week for their children. The children do not need to be present during the lunch pick-up, but the adult will be required to show a student ID or another form of valid identification for the children.

To view a full list of the pick-up locations in Miami-Dade, click here. For a full list of Broward locations, click here.

Important update! Beginning the week of June 8, our Summer Meal Distribution Sites will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. For more information, visit https://t.co/NAa2vU8vIe #MDCPSWellness pic.twitter.com/PN21DjFJOY — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) June 8, 2020

Summer meals are in session! 🎉 Join #BCPSFNS at one of our 49 schools this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.! Grab-and-go meals will be served every Tuesday to all children and their families. #PowerUpFAN pic.twitter.com/KneBqmVHTe — BrowardSchoolsFAN (@BCPSFNS) June 5, 2020

