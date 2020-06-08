Miami-Dade, Broward to continue passing out school lunches for students

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward counties have released details on where parents can pick up school lunches for students.
Beginning this week, Miami-Dade will be giving out lunches on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Broward will be passing out lunches on Tuesdays from 10 to 1 p.m.
In both Broward and Miami-Dade, parents or guardians will be able to get meals for the week for their children. The children do not need to be present during the lunch pick-up, but the adult will be required to show a student ID or another form of valid identification for the children.
To view a full list of the pick-up locations in Miami-Dade, click here. For a full list of Broward locations, click here.
