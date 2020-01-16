Miami-Dade, Broward students collect, donate items for children in need

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at schools in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have collected tens of thousands of books, school supplies and sports equipment for a Super Bowl community service initiative.

The children dropped off the donated items at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Thursday.

The students who took part in the event were excited to be involved.

“It makes me feel happy for kids supporting other kids,” student Logan Diaz said.

They were joined by several Miami Dolphins players, who helped sort through the items that will be given to underprivileged children.

“It’s great to see us out here in the community, especially all this community around us, the Super Bowl down here as well,” Dolphins offensive guard Jesse Davis said. “It’s a great event for the Dolphins to be a part of, and we have been for a while.”

The event has been implemented in every city that hosts the Super Bowl for the past 21 years.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.