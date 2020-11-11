Miami-Dade, Broward schools set to resume in-person learning

(WSVN) - South Florida schools closed because of the flooding are set to reopen.

Miami-Dade County will resume in-person learning at all school campuses on Thursday.

After care programs and athletic events will resume, as well.

Most Broward County schools will reopen on Thursday with the exception of West Broward High School. That school building will be closed through the week.

