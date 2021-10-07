FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mask mandate face-off between Florida school boards and the state continues.

The state’s Board of Education met on Thursday and determined that 11 school districts, including Miami-Dade and Broward, broke state law by issuing mask mandates in schools.

“This district has not come forward with documentation to establish compliance with the law which requires an opt-out of the district’s mask mandate,” said Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran during the meeting.

The board said that if the school districts don’t comply, they will lose even more state funding.

The meeting comes just after Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried went on Facebook Live with strong words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She said her office compiled all the data that he did not allow to go public and, Fried states, the governor is lying to Floridians about the COVID-19 case numbers.

She said the schools that are requiring masks have far lower numbers than the school districts that do not have a mask mandate in place.

“This new data provides that this punishment is purely political,” Fried said.

Six school districts in Florida, including Miami-Dade and Broward, have filed a petition against the state Department of Health.

“The petition challenges the emergency rule that was adopted by the Department of Health last week,” said Jamie Cole, the attorney representing the six school districts.

That rule gave parents the right to decide whether or not their child would wear a mask in school and whether their student will quarantine if they are symptomatic after being exposed to COVID-19.

“The six districts have adopted mask mandates, which have parental opt-outs for medical reasons, but the Department of Health rule requires an opt-out by parents for any reason,” said Cole.

The districts also have quarantine requirements in place.

Cole filed on behalf of the districts saying the Department of Health is prioritizing parental choice over public health.

“So their authority to issue a rule is limited to rules that protect and control against communicable diseases,” said Cole.

“After listening to the guidance from medical experts and reviewing current local COVID-19 statistics, the school board voted to maintain its existing health and safety policies and protocols for now,” said interim Broward Schools Superindent Vickie Cartwright.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho asked the board for a few weeks before ruling as COVID numbers drop. However, the board ruled that Miami-Dade and Broward are not in compliance.

“The law allows parents to make decisions about their own child, but does not afford the right to harm another,” Carvalho said. “My board, nor I, intend to do anything to place a child or employee in harm’s way. We can do better.”

Carvalho also released a statement that reads:

“Our School Board’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of all students and employees has not wavered. We disagree with today’s State Board of Education’s recommendation and, as stated during this afternoon’s meeting, wholeheartedly believe that we are in compliance with law, reason, and science. There have been no major outbreaks in our schools and student cases have been declining since peaking in early September, a trend we expect to continue due to our layered mitigation approach. Although the outcome of today’s meeting was expected, it is nonetheless disappointing. Once the official order is received, a formal response will be sent to the State.”

The US Department of Education is also getting involved in the fight. They have sent a letter to the Florida Board of Education saying that the sanctions and threats to take away funding over the mask mandates is illegal.

