Miami-Dade, Broward remain under Flood Watch Advisory after heavy downpours

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties as heavy downpours flooded some streets and created potentially hazardous conditions for drivers.

Dashcam video captured a rollover crash in Key Biscayne, with the luxury vehicle appearing to lose control on the wet roads on Wednesday.

Aside from the street flood advisory for portions of Miami-Dade and Broward…..a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for all of #Miami-Dade and for Metro & Coastal #Broward Counties until 8pm today. #FLL @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6KQy50iyT4 — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 21, 2020

The heavy rains prompted officials to cancel COVID-19 testing at Hard Rock Stadium because of flooding at the location.

Drivers had trouble going through the flooded streets of North Bay Road and 178th Drive in Sunny Isles Beach.

In downtown Miami, some trouble spots on the road and sideways could be seen filling up fast. Flooded streets could be seen in Miami Shores, West Miami and Northeast Miami-Dade, where water covered roads along Northeast 10th Avenue near 79th Street.

“It floods very rapidly, very fast. The flash flood happens quick,” said Valentino Williams.

Williams has been keeping a very close eye on the weather because he said the street where he lives in Northwest Miami-Dade floods often.

“It comes up to the doorstep,” he said. “It comes to about your knees. It’s like you could go swimming in it.”

Further north in Broward County, some streets were already filled with inches of rain. 7News cameras captured cars inching their way through streets with standing water in Hollywood.

“I haven’t seen flooding like this since the hurricanes,” said a resident.

In Dania Beach, the street looked more like a river than a road, with cars making their way through several inches of water.

Miriam Amselem said because of a development site near her home, whenever it rains, her property is submerged.

“Every time there’s some rainfall or a little bit of a storm, we end up with a lakefront property that we’re really not interested in,” she said. “It’s kind of like I have a lakeside property. It’s kind of like I’m living on a lake.”

On Interstate 95, traffic cameras captured a cloudy commute and a rainy return home for commuters.

As of Wednesday evening, the flooding hasn’t receded in some communities.

