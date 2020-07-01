Miami-Dade, Broward to require masks, face coverings in public at all times — including outdoors

MIAMI (WSVN) - Leaders in Miami-Dade and Broward counties have announced new orders requiring the use of masks or face coverings in public at all times.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced he will be signing an order requiring the public to wear a face mask in public at all times.

The order is an expansion on a previous order issued in April, requiring masks and face coverings in public spaces inside. The order now requires people to wear masks or face coverings while outdoors.

The exclusions to the use of masks apply only to those with respiratory conditions that make it difficult to cover their mouth and nose, people doing strenuous activities, such as jogging, and children under the age of 2, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

Broward County also implemented a similar order, Wednesday.

“This action is, unfortunately, necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19 cases,” said Deputy County Administrator Monica Cepero. “The safety of all residents and visitors to Broward County is utmost on our minds, and it’s important that everyone follow these requirements. We’re hopeful that these additional, responsible measures will add an extra layer of protection for our residents and visitors.”

People who violate the order in Miami-Dade can face a fine of up to $500 and could be sentenced to 180 days in jail.

Broward’s order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, on Miami-Dade’s order click here. For more information on Broward’s order, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.