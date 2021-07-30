MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade and Broward counties now lead the U.S. in the number of hospital admissions for critical care, as cases of COVID-19 surge in South Florida due to the delta variant.

The intensive care unit at Memorial Hospital West in Miramar has nearly reached capacity with critical COVID-19 patients.

“Most of these patients are in their 30s, their 40s and 50s,” Memorial Hospital Nurse Manager Juana Mejía said. “It’s very sad to have someone dying in the ICU by themselves without the touch of their family, without seeing a loved one.”

Memorial Healthcare System has more than 420 patients with COVID-19, and 55 have been admitted into intensive care. In June, there were less than 90 COVID-19 cases in all.

“Since June 19 up to today, we’ve seen a four-fold rise in the amount of cases that have been hospitalized,” Memorial Healthcare System Critical Care Dr. Aharon E. Sareli said. “The number continues to grow every day.”

The delta variant of the virus is more contagious than past strains and variants, and people have been getting more sick and faster than previous surges. Some models predict the surge will peak in August or September.

“More than 96% of them are unvaccinated, so it’s a very, very small proportion of vaccinated COVID patients that end up sick enough to require hospitalization,” Sareli said.

Doctors said receiving the vaccine does not make people bulletproof against the virus, but it lessens the chance of them getting severely ill.

“Most patients might say that they don’t believe that COVID is serious,” Mejía said. “They don’t believe that they can get it, but now that they got it and are in the hospital, then they see a different side of the situation.”

The healthcare system has converted conference rooms into hospital rooms as they prepare for more patients.

Cleveland Clinic has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

“The situation is so much more tragic now than it was a year ago because now we have a way to prevent this,” Sareli said.

