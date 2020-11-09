Miami-Dade, Broward County Public Schools to resume classes on Tuesday

(WSVN) - Students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be returning back to class on Tuesday.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie announced that campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule on Tuesday.

.@browardschools campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule on Tues., Nov. 10. The School Board Meeting & Workshop will take place as scheduled. Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 remains a scheduled day off for all students and staff in observance of Veterans Day. pic.twitter.com/qSmpAUZhVd — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) November 9, 2020

Runcie also added that the school board meeting and workshop will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, and that Wednesday will remain a scheduled day off for students due to Veterans Day.

Miami-Dade Schools also announced that students will resume classes on Tuesday. However, 16 schools impacted by severe flooding will switch to online instruction for the day.

Learning resumes at all @MDCPS schools tomorrow, November 10. Sixteen schools listed below, where we observed community flooding and access challenges, will pivot to My School Online for the day. Families/employees are being notified via automated messages. #Eta pic.twitter.com/RISTiwETx7 — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) November 9, 2020

The 16 schools are:

American Senior High Barbara Goleman Senior Bob Graham Educational Center Bob Graham Primary Learning Center Brentwood Elementary Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary Ernest R. Graham K-8 Gloria Floyd Elementary Key Biscayne K-8 Lake Stevens Elementary Lake Stevens Middle Linda Lentin K-8 M. A. Milam K-8 Miami Carol City Senior North County K-8 Westland Hialeah Senior

Both in-person and online classes in the districts were cancelled on Monday due to the storm, which has caused severe flooding across South Florida.

