Miami-Dade, Broward County Public Schools to resume classes on Tuesday

(WSVN) - Students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be returning back to class on Tuesday.

Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie announced that campuses will be open and will operate at their regular schedule on Tuesday.

Runcie also added that the school board meeting and workshop will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, and that Wednesday will remain a scheduled day off for students due to Veterans Day.

Miami-Dade Schools also announced that students will resume classes on Tuesday. However, 16 schools impacted by severe flooding will switch to online instruction for the day.

The 16 schools are:

  1. American Senior High
  2. Barbara Goleman Senior
  3. Bob Graham Educational Center
  4. Bob Graham Primary Learning Center
  5. Brentwood Elementary
  6. Charles David Wyche Jr. Elementary
  7. Ernest R. Graham K-8
  8. Gloria Floyd Elementary
  9. Key Biscayne K-8
  10. Lake Stevens Elementary
  11. Lake Stevens Middle
  12. Linda Lentin K-8
  13. M. A. Milam K-8
  14. Miami Carol City Senior
  15. North County K-8
  16. Westland Hialeah Senior

Both in-person and online classes in the districts were cancelled on Monday due to the storm, which has caused severe flooding across South Florida.

