MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s tree time at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade.

For nearly five decades the organization has been selling Christmas trees to spread holiday cheer.

Santa was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the annual event where trees are for sale starting at $65.

They were brought in from North Carolina and stand 5- to 14-feet tall.

The proceeds benefit Boys & Girls clubs activities, including their after school programs.

