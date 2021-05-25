Miami-Dade announces new program to end all bicycling deaths by 2030

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County leaders have announced a new program to end all bicycling road deaths by 2030.

The program, called Vision Zero, was announced on Tuesday during National Bike Month.

“This is not an incremental approach,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “This is getting to zero.”

Jeishy Zerpa, whose husband was killed in February while bicycling in South Miami-Dade, showed support for the movement.

“Juan Carlos was a dreamer, and he accomplished most of his dreams, but his biggest dream was to be a father,” she said. “That dream was cut short three months ago. This event is not going to bring Juan Carlos back, but it may help so that we don’t continue to lose more lives to reckless and irresponsible drivers in Miami-Dade.”

The Vision Zero program prioritizes bike safety measures and accountability while on the road.

