Miami-Dade animal shelter seeking public’s help to save more animals

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Animal Shelter is seeking the community’s help to save more animals.

The population is starting to spike at the Miami-Dade Animal Services Pet Adoption & Protection Center, at 3599 NW 79th Ave., in Doral.

During summertime, said Erik Hofmeyer, the shelter’s spokesperson, an average of 86 animals enter the shelter each day.

Hofmeyer said, “This wave of animals coming in week after week, we’re doing our best to find adoptions and also work with the community to help overcome the over-population problem by offering affordable spay and neuter services.”

The total adoption cost covers sterilization, vaccines, a license and a microchip.

The shelter’s staff said a huge way to help is through their foster program, which provides a temporary home for a pet while creating a space for another pet coming into the shelter.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.