Miami-Dade Animal Services to host drive-thru pet food distribution

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As thousands of South Floridans continue to struggle and face unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, Miami-Dade Animal Services is trying to make sure pets are able to get fed.

Dozens of drive-thru food distributions are taking place across South Florida, but Miami-Dade Animal Services will be hosting one specifically for pet food.

Pet owners can head to the Pet Adoption and Protection Center, located at 3599 NW 79th Ave. in Doral, on Friday.

The drive-thru distribution for dog and cat food is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will continue until 2 p.m., or until supplies last.

Those who attend the event are urged to wear masks or face coverings.

