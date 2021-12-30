(WSVN) - It was another busy day at testing sites across South Florida, as people waited in long lines to get tested for COVID-19.

Miami-Dade and Broward County officials added more testing sites due to high demand.

More than 30 free locations opened in Miami-Dade County, and 14 sites opened in Broward County.

With New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, there will be changes in holiday hours at sites.

New testing sites that opened in Miami-Dade include:

Youth Fairgrounds at Tamiami Park,10901 SW 24th Street, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dolphin Station Park & Ride, 11897 NW 12 Street, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Miami-Dade also opened up I-75 Park and Ride at the Sedano’s Plaza on Northwest 186th Street from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., everyday.

Testing sites opened in New Year’s Eve with adjusted hours, Friday, are South-Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, closing at 7 p.m., and Zoo Miami closing at 5 p.m.

Testing sites open New Year’s Day, Saturday, are Tropical Park, South-Dade Government Center and Miami-Dade College North between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Port Miami Terminal J will also test from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New testing sites that opened in Broward County include:

Tree Tops Park in Davie, 3900 SW 100th Avenue. Opens on Wednesday, Jan. 5th.

Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek, 3600 W Sample Road. Opens Monday, Jan. 10th.

Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, 3700 NW 11th Place. Opens Tuesday, Jan. 11th.

Mullins Park in Coral Springs, 10000 Ben Geiger Drive. Opens Monday, Jan. 3.

Markham Park in Sunrise added more tents, but will be closed on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

C.B. Smith Park testing site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mills Pond Park testing site is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

County testing sites in Broward will not be open for testing on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.