DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Employees of the Miami-Dade 3-1-1 call center are working more hours than usual due to a new wave of residents calling over concerns of mosquitoes and the Zika virus.

According to the center, while calls died down on Friday after a major spike throughout the week, there has been a massive increase in concerned callers.

“We’re seeing an increase of about 500 to 700 calls [about mosquitoes or Zika] on a daily basis,” said 3-1-1 Senior Call Center Supervisor Judana Jimenez.

This a great increase from the usual call volume of about 40 to 50 about the topic.

These residents are calling in with requests and questions about mosquito control.

“We’re getting calls from citizens who may be concerned with the mosquito breeding in the area, within their houses or around their houses,” said Jimenez. “Just making sure the mosquitoes aren’t breeding, what should they do as far to drain and cover. We have gotten certain questions about the Zika virus, but we’ve forwarded those calls over to the CDC or to the health department.”

If you would like to call the center over similar concerns, dial 3-1-1 and press option “1,” which will forward you to a call center operator.

