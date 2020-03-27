Miami curfews set to go into effect tonight

MIAMI (WSVN) - At 10 p.m. a new curfew around greater Miami will be in effect.

One woman said, “I feel like 10 p.m. is late anyway for people to be out, I thought it would be earlier, personally.”

Miami-Dade Police Chief Jorge Colina said, “The commission voted unanimously to implement a curfew from 10 at night to 5 in the morning.”

One man said, “I think that’s good. I didn’t know that.”

This comes as Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez issued a separate stay-at-home order.

Gimenez said, “Remember, if you don’t have to be out for essential business, stay home. Our motto is, safer at home.”

Various curfews have been put in place around South Florida.

Miami Beach has a 12 a.m. curfew, while Key Biscayne has one at 10 p.m.

North Miami Beach and Homestead have curfews at 10 p.m., while Sunny Isles Beach and Coral Gables will have theirs at 11 p.m.

Hallandale Beach and Cocount Creek in Broward County have 11 p.m. curfews.

Exceptions can be made for necessities such as dog-walking, medical needs, work-related travel and medical needs.

Colina said, “Medical personnel, media, if you’re a restaurant you’re allowed to stay open but only for delivery.”

One man said, “You’ve got to stop the virus somehow, right?”

Groups must remain under 10 people as well, per county order.

