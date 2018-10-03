Miami credit card fraud suspects found with 91 cards in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two credit card scammers from Miami were stopped by police in Gainesville.

Officers said Yasmany Veloz and Lizuan Miranda were pulled over Tuesday for “following too closely” on Interstate 75.

Officials searched their rental car and found a laptop, gas pump skimmer and 91 fake credit cards.

Both alleged scammers were booked with various charges including scheming to defraud and obtain property and trafficking in counterfeit credit cards.

