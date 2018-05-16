Miami couple gets engaged during 1st pitch at Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - A first pitch at Marlins Park turned into an engagement celebration for a Miami couple, Wednesday evening.

Minutes before the Miami Marlins took on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Marlyn Sanchez took the mound for what she thought would be the first pitch.

“I had no idea. I had none,” Sanchez said. “I thought I was here — gonna sing the national anthem.”

Little did Sanchez know that her boyfriend, Rafael Cabrera, had something special planned.

Cabrera was waiting for Sanchez behind the home plate in a Marlins uniform and full catcher’s gear, ready to surprise her with the proposal.

“I wanted to come up with something creative and unique for her,” said Cabrera. “It was seven years, so I had some time.”

“This is why it was special, because it was seven years, and I was like, ‘What’s happening? Is this ever going to happen?'” added Sanchez.

But it finally happened for the couple, and Cabrera didn’t disappoint.

Footage of the proposal shows Sanchez throwing a baseball from home plate. Cabrera catches the ball and then goes to the mound for the proposal.

“She was kind of confused because the first thing she was saying was, ‘I’m sorry. I just kind of threw the pitch a little off to the side,'” said Cabrera. “At this point, I’m down on one knee and I said, ‘Well, we’re not off to a good start here.’ I’m in a vulnerable position, but we quickly recovered after that.”

Despite the brief confusion, it didn’t take long for Cabrera to score the answer he was looking for.

“I stood there for like 30 seconds trying to process this whole thing,” said Sanchez. “Then I finally said yes. But I didn’t know at all. I was not connecting the two things.”

Adding to the surprise, Cabrera was wearing a jersey with their initials on it and presented the ring to Sanchez hidden in a baseball.

“It’s perfect. I mean, if I would have picked a ring, it would have been this one,” said Sanchez. “It’s a perfect Tiffany ring. It’s beautiful. Thank you. I love you.”

