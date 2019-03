MIAMI (WSVN) - Patients at Holtz Children’s Hospital in Miami received a superhero surprise from some real-life heroes.

City of Miami Police officers left their badges and uniforms at home and donned some do-gooder tights to brighten the children’s day, Friday.

HAPPENING NOW: Members of the Miami Police Department are spreading cheer to the kids admitted at Holtz Children’s Hospital located at 1611 N.W. 12 Avenue in hopes to place smiles on their faces while dressed as superheroes! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/cTewcw2kg3 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 22, 2019

Miami Police Maj. Albert Guerra, who stepped into Spider-Man’s shoes, said the importance of the visit cannot be stressed enough.

“Just seeing the smiles on these kids, just their reaction was the best feeling in the world,” he said.

The young patients got to see the law enforcers bring their favorite superheroes to life, from Batgirl to Captain America.

Each superhero was assigned a floor to spread happiness.

