Miami community mourns 12-year-old girl killed in fatal crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A community is in mourning following the death of a 12-year-old girl in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Lapsca Philogene died in a car crash on her way to school after three vehicles collided at the intersection of Northwest 163rd Street and North Miami Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Two of Philogene’s relatives were rushed to the hospital in critical condition following the collision.

Neighbors of the family are now devastated over her passing.

“I’m very sad, you know? Last night I cried,” said neighbor Jacques Fleuiddon. “This is a good neighborhood. This is my neighborhood.”

The 12-year-old came from Haiti and had been living in South Florida for the past two years.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho posted a tweet that said grief counselors will be on hand at Thomas Jefferson Middle School when students return to school Thursday.

