Miami commissioners vote to return Ultra Music Festival to Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Commissioners have voted in favor of hosting the Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in 2020.

The measure, which passed 3-2, was approved at Miami City Hall, at around 6:45 p.m., Thursday, after hours of public testimony.

Commissioners Joe Carollo and Ken Russell voted against the measure.

Last year’s festival was held in Virginia Key adjacent to the Miami Marine Stadium.

Transportation issues plagued the 2019 festival, and some festival attendees walked across the Rickenbacker Causeway to return to the mainland.

The festival was first held at Bayfront Park in 2001 after the festival spent its first two years in Miami Beach.

