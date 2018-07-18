Miami commissioners vote to let public decide on soccer stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have passed a motion to allow the public to vote on the proposed Major League Soccer stadium in Miami.

After discussing the matter for hours, commissioners voted 3-2 to let voters either give or deny permission to the city to negotiate a lease deal to put a Major League Soccer stadium and complex on property just east of Miami International Airport. It would take over what is now Melreese Country Club.

The item will be placed on the ballot in Novermber’s midterm elections.

“We are picking a park, public land, owned by the people of Miami,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Miami Commission Vice Chairman Ken Russell was widely considered to be the swing vote. He said earlier he was ready to vote yes..

Russell said preserving the green space that would be taken away by the complex has been his main concern all along. Now he feels David Beckham and his group, who is working to have the stadium constructed, have a plan that suits the city and offers the best deal.

“The result of this would be the largest city park we’ve ever had, and 12 new soccer fields for our youth,” he said, “and a complete replenishment of any green space that’s lost in nay of the development. That’s the only thing that gets me through this.”

Russell said being the swing vote puts him in a position that would benefit those who would find employment at the complex.

“To then suddenly be the swing vote and say, ‘I can demand a living wage for everyone that’s on there. I can demand a revenue sharing, a percentage rent from them’ and just make this deal as good as possible, I’m comfortable putting this to the voters.”

Speaking with reporters, Jorge Mas of the Beckham Ownership Group said he’s confident about the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’m very satisfied that we are where we are today, and we still have a lot of work to do, but I think we’re in a good place,” he said.

Commissioners originally met Thursday to discuss the stadium. However, after hours of public comments, commissioners rescheduled the meeting to Wednesday to finish the discussion.

During last week’s meeting, David Beckham’s group put forth its latest proposal for the project. Since that day, they have reportedly sweetened the deal and met demands to offer more money for the construction.

However, the proposal has not been received well by everyone. One man even filed a lawsuit in order to get the project halted.

“When someone cannot defeat something at a ballot box, what they do – and they have every right to do it, is: they have the process of filing a lawsuit,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Wednesday’s meeting is free of public comment, and is meant for commissioners to ask and answer questions as a continuation of Thursday’s meeting.

If the matter goes to voters, and they vote in favor of the stadium, it would come back to commissioners. They would then hammer out a lease deal, which would require a yes vote from four out the five commissioners in order to go forward.

