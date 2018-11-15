Miami commissioners vote in favor of moving Ultra Music Festival to Virginia Key

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have approved Ultra Music Festival’s proposal to move its electronic music festival to Virginia Key.

Four out of five commissioners voted in support of the festival which received harsh criticism from environmental activists and residents in Key Biscayne.

Thursday’s vote paved way for the event to continue with its plans to host in Virginia Key Beach and the Miami Marine Stadium from March 29 through 31, 2019.

Organizers with Ultra Music Festival said shuttle buses will transport festivalgoers into the venue. However, VIP guests will be allowed to drive themselves to the event.

Addressing concerns with its impact to the environment, representatives assured opponents that fences will be put in place to protect sensitive structures and habitats.

