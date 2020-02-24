Miami commissioners elect Arthur Noriega as newest city manager

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have elected the CEO of the Miami Parking Authority as the city’s newest manager.

Arthur Noriega, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez’s nominee, was approved unanimously, 5-0, and introduced during a Monday press conference.

“I’m excited to have someone who has a lot of experience in doing deals and negotiations of this kind, taking the helm of this entire city, so he can totally spear the process going forward,” Suarez said.

“I do have a lot of experience in terms of development background and development deals, so for me, it was natural, a natural fit,” Noriega said.

Noriega will now handle the city’s $1.7 billion budget.

