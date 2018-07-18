Miami Commissioners continue meeting to determine fate of soccer stadium

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners are continuing a discussion on the potential construction of a massive soccer complex in the heart of the Magic City.

Commissioners are expected to make a vote at the end of the meeting, deciding whether or not the public will vote on the stadium in November.

“We are picking a park, public land, owned by the people of Miami,” said Commissioner Manolo Reyes.

Commissioners originally met Thursday to discuss the stadium. However, after hours of public comments, commissioners rescheduled the meeting to Wednesday to finish the discussion.

However, the meeting does not appear to be heading towards a vote anytime soon.

During last week’s meeting, David Beckham’s group, who is working to have the stadium constructed, put forth its latest proposal for the project. Since that day, they have reportedly sweetened the deal and met demands to offer more money for the construction.

However, the proposal has not been received well by everyone. One man even filed a lawsuit in order to get the project halted.

“When someone cannot defeat something at a ballot box, what they do — and they have every right to do it, is: they have the process of filing a lawsuit,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Wednesday’s meeting will be free of public comment, and is simply meant for commissioners to ask and answer questions as a continuation of Thursday’s meeting.

