Miami commission unanimously votes against keeping Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami commissioners have unanimously voted against keeping Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami.

City spokesperson Eugene Ramirez says Ultra has no contract to return to Bayfront Park for 2019.

The commission met Thursday morning to consider a 5-year contract to keep the three-day electronic music event in the downtown area.

However, residents increasingly complained about noise and traffic from the festival.

Had the contract passed, the city would have received a minimum of $2 million each year from Ultra, more than double what the city had received previously.

The @CityofMiami Commission has unanimously voted against the contract that would have kept Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park. — Eugene Ramirez (@EugeneRamirez) September 27, 2018

