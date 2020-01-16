Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez resigns

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami City Manager Emilio Gonzalez has handed in his resignation letter, citing “circus” commission meetings and wanting to spend more time with family as his reasons for leaving his post.

Gonzalez had served as the city’s top administrator since January 2018 after he was appointed by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

Suarez wished Gonzalez nothing but the best in his future endeavors during a Thursday press conference.

“I’m grateful for his service and helping elevate our city as an innovative, world-class destination representing opportunity, strength and hope,” the mayor said.

In the letter, Gonzalez explained his reasoning for leaving, saying in part, “Our city commission meetings have devolved into a circus. Policy discussions have given way to the politics of personal destruction. I think it is best for our city if I remove myself from this spectacle.”

It remains unclear who Suarez will appoint as Gonzalez’s successor.

