Miami City commissioner reveals Little Havana flag

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami City commissioner revealed the new flag for Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Commissioner Joe Carollo hosted the unveiling of the flag Friday. The design combines the American and Cuban flags with a rooster in the center. Around the edges, the flag also carries flags from all of the countries represented in Little Havana.

Carollo said he worked with the flag’s artist to carefully craft a banner that is inclusive and that prominently displays the American and Cuban flags.

“The Cuban flag, like the Cuban people, has had such a close history with the United States, throughout the years that these two flags had to be filmed together in a very different way,” he said.

This unveiling also kicked off Little Havana Friday, a celebration at Domino Park featuring big names like Pitbull.

However, this event also comes with controversy. Another group is accusing Carollo of stealing their event.

We will have more on that story at 7News at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.