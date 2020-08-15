Miami church holds socially distant back-to-school bash

Related Restaurants and organizations offering free food

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida church has helped students get back to school by distributing backpacks.

Vous Church in Miami held their annual back to school bash on Saturday.

Cars with parents and students lined up at the iTech High School field to take part in a COVID-friendly backpack giveaway.

“Every year, we put on the back to school bash, but due to COVID, we had to change it up a bit, and so we created a drive-thru experience,” organizer Jamila Pereira said.

Backpacks were not the only thing to be found at this day full of fun.

The drive-thru had interactive classrooms as families made their way to pick up supplies.

