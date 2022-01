MIAMI (WSVN) - A recent rise in COVID cases is forcing masks for Miami Catholic churches.

The Catholic church, ordered by the Archdiocese of Miami, updated its mask policy Tuesday.

Everyone attending a church gathering or mass will now be required to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.

