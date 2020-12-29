Miami cancels Big Orange countdown New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID-19 concerns

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami has decided not to go forward with its annual New Year’s Eve celebration.

What would have been the 35th anniversary of the Big Orange countdown is officially cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The iconic orange usually rises up the side of the InterContinental Miami Hotel.

For 2020, the city had planned to add a laser show and thank you message to recognize health care heroes, first responders and essential workers during the pandemic, but that won’t be taking place, either.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.