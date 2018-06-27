Miami business owner sucker punched outside his own store

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida business owner is recovering after being sucker punched outside his own store.

Sixty-six-year-old Christoph Guillaume said he was attacked for no apparent reason, Tuesday, at 159 NE 54th Street.

Guillaume has been running a family-owned wireless business in Little Haiti for 40 years.

Surveillance video captured the attack that left him with a busted, stitched-up lip and other injuries.

He left the North Shore Hospital and spoke with 7News about what exactly happened.

“He punched me! Right in my face,” he said.

Guillaume said there’s also a taxi company they own in the area, so when the cabs were being cleaned, the attacker walked right up to him, exchanged words and then took a swing.

His sons sprang into action to see if he was OK and then went after the attacker.

“That’s me running out to check my father laying on the floor,” said Rony Guillaume, one of his sons.

He caught up with the attacker and was also attacked by the man.

“He threw a blow at me. I started backing up and we started tussling and fighting,” Rony said.

According to Rony, that’s when the attacker brandished a knife, causing him to back up.

Kinson Guillaume, Christoph’s other son, responded by taking out his concealed weapon before thinking twice about how it might escalate the situation.

The attacker then ran to a nearby apartment after Kinson put the firearm back into his holster.

The family said police showed up to the man’s door and knocked, but received no response.

“I need the police to help me catch them. I need justice,” said Christoph.

If you have any information on this attack, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.