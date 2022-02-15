MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami bus has been towed away after nearly crashing into a courthouse.

It happened Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m.

The bus drove into the fencing of the Dyer Federal Building and Courthouse in Miami.

Luckily, it stopped just before slamming into the building.

The fencing surrounding the courthouse was damaged in the crash.

It is now all blocked off with yellow tape until repairs are made.

